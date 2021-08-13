Kashmir

Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation over

Two civilians and as many security forces personnel injured.
Security forces on standby at the site of encounter with militants in Malpora Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.
Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar Aug 13: An unidentified militant has been killed while two security forces personnel and as many civilians were injured in a gunfight with security forces in Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: #Operation is over now. A major #tragedy has been #averted before the #IndependenceDay. NHW will open for traffic shortly," a police spokesperson while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted Friday morning.

The gunfight broke out yesterday afternoon after two militants affiliated with the LeT outfit fired at a BSF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and were later holed up in a nearby building in Malpora locality of Mir Bazar after being chased by the security forces.

Two civilians, a CRPF trooper and an army soldier were injured yesterday in the gunfight.

Police said that 22 civilians including 12 shopkeepers, six females including an elderly and four non-local laborers were evacuated safely from the building where the encounter broke out.

