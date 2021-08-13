Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation over

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: #Operation is over now. A major #tragedy has been #averted before the #IndependenceDay. NHW will open for traffic shortly," a police spokesperson while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted Friday morning.

The gunfight broke out yesterday afternoon after two militants affiliated with the LeT outfit fired at a BSF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and were later holed up in a nearby building in Malpora locality of Mir Bazar after being chased by the security forces.

Two civilians, a CRPF trooper and an army soldier were injured yesterday in the gunfight.