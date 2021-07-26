Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam: police

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Aharbal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.
A police official said that the gunfight broke out after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aharbal area following inputs about the presence of militants.
One militant has been killed in the gunfight so far. “The operation is in progress,” said a police spokesman on Twitter. “The identity of the slain militant was being established.”