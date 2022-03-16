Militant killed in ongoing Nowgam gunfight: police

Srinagar Mar 16: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The firefight is believed to have raged after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
The number of militants still trapped in the area was not immediately known. Further details are awaited.