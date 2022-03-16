Kashmir

Militant killed in ongoing Nowgam gunfight: police

The firefight is believed to have raged after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
Security armoured vehicles on standby at an encounter site in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday March 16, 2022.GK Photo
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 16: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The firefight is believed to have raged after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

The number of militants still trapped in the area was not immediately known. Further details are awaited.

Nowgam gunfight

