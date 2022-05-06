Militant killed in ongoing Pahalgam gunfight: police

Srinagar May 6: Police on Friday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in on ongoing gunfight at Srichand Top forest area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
"AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the forest area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
The area is to the east of Batkoot Pahalgam as per police.