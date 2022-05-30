Kashmir
Militant killed in ongoing Pulwama gunfight
Police said one of the trapped militants Abid Shah was involved in the killing of constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13.
Srinagar May 29: A local Jaish militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Gundipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman said in statement.
A second militant is believed to be trapped at the encounter site. Police said one of the trapped militants Abid Shah was involved in the killing of constable Reyaz Ahmad on May 13.
The encounter started on Sunday afternoon after a specific input generated by Kulgam police.