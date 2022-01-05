Kashmir
Three Jaish militants killed in Pulwama gunfight: police
The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.
Srinagar, Jan 5: Three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.
A police official said that a gunfight broke out in Chandgam area of the district after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.
“03 #terrorists of terror outfit JeM including one #Pakistani national killed. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle recovered. A big success for us,” said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting IGP Kashmir.