Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight: police

As per a police official, the encounter was triggered after the hiding militants opened fire on the search party.
Srinagar June 23: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Heff Shirmal village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The gunfight raged Wednesday afternoon after a joint team of Army, police and CRPF cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As per a police official, the encounter was triggered after the hiding militants opened fire on the search party.

In the ensuing firefight, a militant whose identification is not yet known, has been killed, a police spokesperson said adding the encounter is still going on.

