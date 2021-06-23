Kashmir
Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight: police
As per a police official, the encounter was triggered after the hiding militants opened fire on the search party.
Srinagar June 23: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Heff Shirmal village of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
The gunfight raged Wednesday afternoon after a joint team of Army, police and CRPF cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
In the ensuing firefight, a militant whose identification is not yet known, has been killed, a police spokesperson said adding the encounter is still going on.