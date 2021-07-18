Top LeT commander among two militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar, July 19: Two militants including a top commander of the LeT outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Check Sadiq Khan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Monday.

As per a police spokesperson, the gunfight broke out shortly after security forces cordoned off the area Sunday evening following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

In the ensuing firefight, two militants were killed, the police spokesperson said.