Top LeT commander among two militants killed in Shopian gunfight: police
Srinagar, July 19: Two militants including a top commander of the LeT outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Check Sadiq Khan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Monday.
As per a police spokesperson, the gunfight broke out shortly after security forces cordoned off the area Sunday evening following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
In the ensuing firefight, two militants were killed, the police spokesperson said.
The police spokesperson while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, identified one of the slain militants as top LeT commander, Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, who police said was active since 2017.
The identity of the second slain militant was not known at the time this report was filed.
Police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition has been recovered from the slain militants' possession.