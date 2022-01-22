Kashmir

Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight: police

The identity of the slain militant was not immediately known. Encounter
Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight: police
Security forces on standby near the site of an encounter between militants and security forces in Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday January 22,2022.ANI
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Jan 22: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

A second militant is believed to be trapped in the area.

The encounter broke out this afternoon shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of the militants there.

south Kashmir
gunfight
Shopian gunfight
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com