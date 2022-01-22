Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar Jan 22: Police on Saturday claimed to have killed an unidentified militant in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Kilbal area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
A second militant is believed to be trapped in the area.
The encounter broke out this afternoon shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of the militants there.