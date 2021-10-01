Militant killed in Shopian gunfight had joined LeT recently, say police

"Today at about 0500hrs based on specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorist in village Rakhama area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 34RR and 178Bn CRPF in the said area, " a police spokesman said.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorist got ascertained he was given opportunity to surrender, instead he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Mujeeb Lone son of Mohd Amin Lone resident of Redwani Bala Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter, " he added.

Mujeeb, as per police, had joined LeT recently "incriminating material" including one pistol and a magazine were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress.