Militant killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on: police

Srinagar, April 01: A militant was killed in an ongoing operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.
In a tweet, a police spokesman said that a militant was killed in a gunfight in the Turkwangam area of the district.
“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” he said on Twitter.
The gunfight broke out late last night after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants, said a police official.
He said the identity of the slain militant was not immediately known.