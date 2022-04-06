Two militants killed in Tral gunfight: police

Srinagar Apr 6: Police along with security forces on Wednesday claimed to have killed two militants affiliated with LeT and AGuH outfits in an encounter in Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain militants as AGuH's Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha. Both had shifted to Tral from Srinagar where they were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in Khonmoh area of Srinagar on March 9, IGP Kashmir said.
"AGuH #terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT’s terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in #Tral. Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several #terror crimes in #Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar, " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.
The encounter broke out early this morning soon after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.