Two militants killed in Tral gunfight: police

A police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified the slain militants as AGuH's Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha. Both had shifted to Tral from Srinagar where they were involved in the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in Khonmoh area of Srinagar on March 9, IGP Kashmir said.