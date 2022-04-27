Kashmir

Militant killed, soldier wounded in ongoing Pulwama gunfight: police

Operation was halted due to evacuation of civilians, 2-3 JeM militants including foreigner trapped: IGP Kashmir
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 27: An unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Mitrigam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday, an official said.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

Earlier, the spokesman said that two to three militants including a foreign militant of JeM outfit were trapped inside the cordon.

“Ops was halted for evacuation of civilians. 01 soldier injured. Precautions being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped militants will be neutralised at the earliest,” he said while quoting the IGP Kashmir.

