Militant slain in Shopian gunfight blamed for killing non-local carpenter

A police official identified the accused slain militant as Adil Ahmad Wani, District Commander TRF for Shopian. He said the slain had been active since July 2020.

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist Adil Wani was #involved in #killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed #terror outfit LeT(TRF)," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

The non-local carpenter, Saghir Ahmad was shot dead on the evening of Saturday October 16 shortly after another non-local labourer was killed in Srinagar's Eidgah.

The very next day, two more non-locals were shot dead in Wanpoh area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.