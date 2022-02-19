Militant, soldier killed in Shopian gunfight

Srinagar, Feb 19: An unidentified militant and an army man were killed and another soldier injured in a gunfight in the Chermarg area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.
While police has so far confirmed the killing of an unidentified militant in the encounter, news agency GNS while quoting sources, reported that an Army soldier of the 1 RR was also killed in the firefight.
The encounter broke out early this morning shortly after the security forces cordoned the area folowing a tip off about the presence of militants there.
Reports said that as the security forces approached the suspected area, the hiding militant opened fire which was retaliated leading to an encounter.