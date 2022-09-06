Terrorists escape after brief exchange of fire in Shopian

Srinagar, Sept 6: Terrorists have reportedly managed to give a slip to security forces after a brief exchange of fire in Baskuchan village of Imamsahib in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.
A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF had launched a Cordon and Search Operation on a specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area on Monday evening, news agency KNO reported.
A police official said that as the joint team of forces approached toward the suspected spot, hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering an encounter. He added that after the initial exchange of fire, no further contact was established with the hiding terrorists.
The official said that cordon layers were tightened after the initial exchange of fire, however, terrorists managed to give slip to forces and the operation has been called off now.