Militants escape after brief gunfight in Shopian

The gunfight started late last night after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.
Security forces leave the site of an encounter with militants in south Kashmir. [Photo used for representational purpose only].Mubashir Khan/GK File
Srinagar, July 12: Militants managed to escape after brief gunfight with security forces in Reban Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports said.

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that after the initial contact was established with the hiding militants late night on Monday, there was complete lull in firing from both sides.

The searches continued throughout the night, however no militant was found at the encounter. "It seems that due to darkness terrorists believed to be two in number managed to escape," the officer added.

