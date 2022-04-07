Militants escape after brief shootout in Shopian

Srinagar, April 7: After a brief exchange of fire, militants have managed to give slip to the security forces in Haripora Imamsahib area of south Kashmir's Shopian district where an encounter broke out last night, reports said on Thursday.
The encounter broke out Wednesday night after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.
News agency KNO quoted a police official saying that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.
As per the official, after initial exchange of fire, no contact was established with the militants.
He said that cordon layers were tightened after initial exchange of fire, however, no militants were found during subsequent searches after which the operation was called off.