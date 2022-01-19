Militants fire at CRPF bunker in south Kashmir's Anantnag, no casualty reported

Srinagar, Jan 19: Militants on Wednesday reportedly fired at a CRPF bunker at the KP road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. However there was no casualty in the incident.
Quoting a CRPF officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants fired "3-4 bullets" at the bunker near FM Gali but there was no injury or loss of life in the incident.
The militants, the actual number of whom was not known, fled from the spot.
Soon after the attack, security forces launched searches to nab them, the officer said.