Militants fire upon police in north Kashmir's Sopore, no loss of life or injury reported

Security forces near the site of a militant attack. [Photo used for representational purpose only].Ghulam Mohammad/ GK File
Kashmir

GK Web Desk
Srinagar, August 5: Militants on Thursday fired upon police at main chowk Sopore town in north Kashmir's Sopore.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants fired on police from a distance. However in this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported.


The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

militant attack
J&K Police

