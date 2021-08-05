Kashmir
Militants fire upon police in north Kashmir's Sopore, no loss of life or injury reported
The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Srinagar, August 5: Militants on Thursday fired upon police at main chowk Sopore town in north Kashmir's Sopore.
Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants fired on police from a distance. However in this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported.
