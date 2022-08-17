Kashmir

Terrorists flee after brief encounter with security forces in Shopian: police

Police & SFs busted a hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns, a police spokesman said.
Security forces leave the site of an encounter with militants in south Kashmir. [Photo used for representational purpose only].Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 17: Police along with security forces on Wednesday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from a hideout inside a house after a brief encounter in Kutpora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

"On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. During search, terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns, " a police spokesman said.

