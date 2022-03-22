Militants involved in cop's killing in Soura shootout identified: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 22: Inspector General of Police (IGP ) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the militants who were engaged in a brief shoot-out at Soura in which a cop was killed, have identified and are being tracked.
As per news agency KNO, IGP Kashmir made the claim while talking to reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony of the slain cop Aamir Hussian, who was the PSO to SDPO Kothibagh.
The IGP Kashmir said that police had an information about the movement of three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants in the area.
“A Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police was following the three militants who were travelling in a red coloured vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shoot-out at Soura in which a policeman sustained injury who later succumbed,” he said.
The IGP said that the militant trio was headed by one Basit, who has taken over LeT’s command after Mehran’s killing. “Two others have also been identified. They are being tracked down,” he said.