Militants involved in Khanyar attack identified: DGP Dilbag Singh

The SI, Arshid Ahmad sustained three bullet wounds after militants fired on a police party in the area. He succumbed at SKIMS Soura where he was being operated on.

According to news agency KNO, the DGP while talking to reporters on the of wreath laying ceremony of the deceased cop at DPL Srinagar, said that "all the previous modules of militants involved in pistol shooting were wiped out while it seems that a new group has been formed".

"I would not like to disclose about the outfit or module behind today's attack but the perpetrators have been identified and will be brought to justice soon," he added.

The DGP said the slain cop was committed to his duties and his loss was a big jolt to the police department.