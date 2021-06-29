Militants killed in Maloora encounter were planning two big attacks on Baramulla-Srinagar highway: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar June 29: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that the two LeT militants killed in the gunfight in Maloora area on Srinagar outskirts were planning "two big attacks" on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway section.

The gunfight erupted Monday afternoon shortly after police said it arrested a top LeT commander, Nadeem Abrar, a resident of Narbal area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district after intercepting him near Parimpora crossing in a car.

After intermittent exchange of fire yesterday in which three CRPF personnel were injured, police said this morning that Abrar was killed in the gunfight along with his associate, Muslim, also a LeT militant from Pakistan.