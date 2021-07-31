Militants killed in Pulwama gunfight were involved in Lethpora suicide attack: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar July 31: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that the two Jaish militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Dachigam forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama were involved in the February 14 Lethpora suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in which 40 troopers were killed.
The duo was killed in an encounter which broke out in the forest area early this morning after police and Army cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants.
IGP Kashmir, in a statement issued after the encounter, said that the duo-Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Lamboo and Sameer Dar, a local from Pulwama, both figured in the chargesheet produced by the NIA in the Lethpora attack.
Lamboo, the IGP said, was from the family of Masood Azhar and was involved in "conspiracy and planning" of the suicide attack.
As per IGP Kashmir, a total of 19 accused militants and OGWs were involved in the Lethpora attack of whom eight had been killed as of today while seven had been arrested.
Four others accused in the case are still absconding, the IGP added.