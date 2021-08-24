Militants killed in Sopore gunfight identified

A police spokesman identified the slain trio as Faisal Fayaz, son of Fayaz Ahmad Thokar, a resident of Kapren Shopian, Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh, son of Abdul Ahad Sheikh, a resident of Tekipura Kupwara and Rameez Ahmad Ganie, son of Abdul Majeed Ganie of Zipor Dharamati, Shopian- all affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of LeT as per police.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle & 02 pistols were recovered from the site of encounter, " police said.

The gunfight broke out late night on Monday after a joint team of Sopore Police, 52RR and CRPF cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender, however, instead they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter, " police said.

"However due to darkness the operation was suspended, while the cordon was kept intact. In the wee hours, repeated announcements were again made to the hiding terrorists to surrender, but the terrorists again fired on joint search party and the fire was retaliated" leading to the trio's killing, added police.

“Pertinently, the collective efforts of J&K Police, Army, CRPF & people of Kashmir Valley have led to neutralisation of more than 100 terrorists in the current year so far in Kashmir division, ” a police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

