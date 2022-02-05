Militants killed in Srinagar gunfight identified

News agency KNO quoted IGP Kashmir telling a presser after the encounter that acting on a specific lead late evening yesterday about the presence of two militants in Zakura area of Srinagar, police laid a siege in the area and after zeroing in on the spot, "the hiding terrorists opened fire that was retaliated". “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of LeT (TRF) were killed".

IGP Kashmir identified the slain duo as Ikhlaq Hajam of Kulgam and Adil from Pulwama district. Ikhlaq, IGP said, was involved in the killing of Police head constable at Bijbehera on January 29.