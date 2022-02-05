Militants killed in Srinagar gunfight identified

Srinagar, Feb 5: Police on Saturday identified the two militants killed in Srinagar’s Zakura area early this morning as residents of south Kashmir saying one of them was involved in killing of police head constable at Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on January 29.
Today's encounter broke out in the wee hours after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
News agency KNO quoted IGP Kashmir telling a presser after the encounter that acting on a specific lead late evening yesterday about the presence of two militants in Zakura area of Srinagar, police laid a siege in the area and after zeroing in on the spot, "the hiding terrorists opened fire that was retaliated". “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of LeT (TRF) were killed".
IGP Kashmir identified the slain duo as Ikhlaq Hajam of Kulgam and Adil from Pulwama district. Ikhlaq, IGP said, was involved in the killing of Police head constable at Bijbehera on January 29.
He said since past few years, south Kashmir based militants "keep travelling to Srinagar. We track them on the basis of human and technical intelligence after which they are either arrested or killed".