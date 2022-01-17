Militants lob grenade at PCR in Srinagar, no loss reported

Srinagar, January 17: Militants lobbed a grenade at the Police Control Room (PCR) in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar city on Monday evening, police said.
”At about 1945hrs, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards PCR Kashmir. However, in this terror incident no one was injured. The area outside PCR Complex where from the grenade was hurled has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” said a police spokesma, in a statement.
“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.”
This was the second grenade attack in Srinagar in as many days. On Sunday, a policeman and a civilian were wounded after militants lobbed a grenade at a joint team of police and the CRPF in Saraf Kadal locality.