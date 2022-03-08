Militants responsible for Srinagar grenade attack identified, says J&K DGP

"Three to four such modules were busted in the last few days. Those involved in the grenade attack (in Srinagar) have been identified and the case will be solved soon," the police chief said.

He said the security grid along the border with Pakistan has been strengthened to completely stop the smuggling of narcotics and weapons into the Indian side.

"We have strengthened the security to completely stop the smuggling of drugs and weapons, which are being dropped by drones," Singh said.

Seeking the support of the public to wipe out the menace of drugs from the Union Territory, he said it is a bigger challenge than terrorism and police alone cannot fight it off.