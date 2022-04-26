Militants throw chilly powder in CRPF trooper’s eyes in failed bid to snatch his rifle in Anantnag

Srinagar, April 26: Militants made a failed attempt to snatch rifle of a paramilitary CRPF personnel in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the militants threw chilly powder into his eyes of the paramilitary trooper guarding the house of a Kashmiri Pandit at Reshibazar Anantnag.
However his colleagues including policemen present there foiled the attempt.
The militants also managed to escape from the spot, they said. A police officer told GNS that area has been cordoned off.