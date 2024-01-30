Minimum temperature improves in J&K as ‘Chillai Kalan’ ends

Srinagar, Jan 30: As the 40-day long period of harsh winter called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ ends on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir’s higher reaches received another spell of light snowfall.

Minimum temperatures improved during the last two days as Srinagar recorded 0.8 while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 6 and minus 3.3 respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 2.6 and Kargil minus 7.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 8.5, Katra 7.1, Batote 3.3, Bhaderwah 1 and Banihal 1.2 as the minimum temperature today.