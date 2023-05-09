Mining Deptt assesses exploration strategy for Jammu Sapphire

Among others, the meeting was attended by experts from the Mining department, Director Geology and Mining, O P Bhagat, Additional Secretary, Mining Arun Kishore Kotwal, Director Geological Survey of India (GSI), J&K, Ajay Kumar, General Manager, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) P Ravindran, MD J&K Minerals Limited, Vikram K Gupta, geologists, and others.

The GSI team made a detailed presentation about the exploratory studies conducted by them during the last two to three years in the Khan area of Padder regarding the presence of sapphire and ruby-like precious gems.