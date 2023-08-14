Ministry of Defence posthumously awards Shuarya Chakra to Saifullah Qadri

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated Qadri’s family and thanked the MoD for bestowing yet another honour on J&K Police.

He said that the recognition of valour and sacrifice would boost the morale of J&K Police personnel in the fight against different modes of terror.

The statement said that on April 10, 2022, a specific input was received from reliable sources regarding presence of some unknown terrorists in Bishamber Nagar, Konkhan Dalgate Srinagar.