Ministry of Defence posthumously awards Shuarya Chakra to Saifullah Qadri

Srinagar, Aug 14: Ministry of Defence (MoD) which announced its awards on Monday has awarded Shaurya Chakra to the fallen J&K Police soldier, SgCt Saifullah Qadri posthumously for displaying exemplary courage while fighting terrorists in Bhishember Nagar operation in Srinagar.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated Qadri’s family and thanked the MoD for bestowing yet another honour on J&K Police.
He said that the recognition of valour and sacrifice would boost the morale of J&K Police personnel in the fight against different modes of terror.
The statement said that on April 10, 2022, a specific input was received from reliable sources regarding presence of some unknown terrorists in Bishamber Nagar, Konkhan Dalgate Srinagar.
“Continuous tracking and follow-up on leads extracted from sources by SgCt Safiulla Qadri pinpointed the exact location of hiding of terrorists. The brave official without caring about his personal safety seized the initiative and engaged the terrorists. On challenging the terrorist hiding inside the target house, he drew heavy fire with utter disregard to his personal safety showing nerves of steel and succeeded in killing two terrorists in the face of gunfight whose identification was later revealed as Abu Arsalan alias Khalid (A-category terrorist) of Pakistan of LeT and TRF outfit and Muhammad Bhai alias AbuQasim alias Mir Sahib of Pakistan (A-category terrorist) of LeT outfit,” the statement said.
It said, “Undeterred by threats, the brave official continued to display raw courage and showing high spirit, he fell prey to bullets on May 24, 2022, from terrorists and attained martyrdom. His ultimate sacrifice for the nation has been one of the most supreme and exemplary.”
The J&K Police statement said that for displaying indomitable courage and undoubting bravery beyond call of duty in eliminating two Pakistani terrorists, SgCt Saifullah Qadri has been awarded Shaurya Chakra.