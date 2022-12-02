Minor among three injured in leopard attack in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 02: A minor boy was among three persons injured after a leopard attacked them in Ladoo village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
Locals said a leopard appeared in the orchards today morning and attacked three persons, including a 4-year-old boy, reported news agency KNO.
They said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where from they were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment.
The injured have been identified as Shaheena Akhter (40), Zahid Ahmad (04) and Zakir Hussian (45)—all residents of Ladoo.