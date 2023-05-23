Minor boy dies after falling in dam

Srinagar, May 23 : A six year-old boy died after he fell into a dam behind his school at Sedow area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
An official said that the boy, who was mentally unsound, fell into the dam during lunch time.
He said that soon after the incident the boy was taken out from the dam by locals and removed to PHC Sedow where he was declared dead on arrival.
He was identified as Farhan Muzaffar son of Muzaffar Ahmad Lone of Sedow Heerpora.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.