Minor boy dies after hit by vehicle in Ganderbal

An official said that a minor boy was hit by a Tata Mobile vehicle near the Baghpati area of Surfraw resulting in his on spot death.

He said that the boy was taken to PHC Gund for medico-legal formalities after which the body was handed over to his family for last rites. The deceased boy has been identified as Imran Khatana (8) son of Naseer Khatana resident of Surfraw Gund.