Minor boy drowns in Bemina flood channel, rescue operation on

Srinagar, June 18: A minor boy drowned in a flood channel in Hamdaniya Colony locality of Bemina in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon even as rescue operation has been launched to trace him.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the boy drowned while he was playing football with friends and soon after people present at the spot raised hue and cry.

He said that following the incident a rescue operation was launched to rescue the boy from the flood channel.

The official said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police have also reached to the spot for the rescue operation.