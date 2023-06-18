Minor boy drowns in Bemina flood channel, rescue operation on

Srinagar, June 18: A minor boy drowned in a flood channel in Hamdaniya Colony locality of Bemina in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon even as rescue operation has been launched to trace him.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the boy drowned while he was playing football with friends and soon after people present at the spot raised hue and cry.
He said that following the incident a rescue operation was launched to rescue the boy from the flood channel.
The official said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police have also reached to the spot for the rescue operation.
“The rescue operation is going on to trace the boy, however, he is yet to be traced,” he said.
Meanwhile, locals alleged that the SDRF team reached late at the spot, which led to delay in the rescue operation.
“The SDRF team reached to the spot around 2 hours late after the incident took place. There has been a delay on part of the SDRF team in the rescue operation,” they alleged.
An official of the SDRF, however, denied the allegations and said that they reached at the spot in time and rescue operation was going on.
“We have also divers for the search and rescue operation, he said.