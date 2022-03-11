Minor boy found dead at home in Uri, suicide suspected

Srinagar, Mar 11: A minor boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bonyar area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday with officials suspecting it a case of "suicide".
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that soon after being informed about the incident, the local police rushed to the spot.
The official said the post mortem of the body is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.
"Apparently, it seems suicide, however, we are ascertaining the facts," he said.