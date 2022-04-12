Minor boy from Mumbai dies after falling off horse at Sonamarg

Sonmarg, Apr 12: An 11-year-old tourist from Mumbai died of head injuries after he fell off a horse at tourist resort of Sonmarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNT reported that while enjoying a horse ride in Sonmarg an elderly woman from Tamil Nadu along with a minor boy from Mumbai fell off the horse and sustained critical injuries.
Both were taken to Primary Health Centre Sonamarg where Kartik, 11, son of Shodakar Divdiga, a resident of Mumbai Dombiwali was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.
The woman from Tamil Nadu identified as Shashi Kumari Singh, 63, wife of Ajay Kumar Singh was referred to SKIMS in critical condition.
Police have registered a case at police station Sonmarg in this regard.