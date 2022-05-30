Minor boy from Rajasthan dead, five injured in SUV accident on Srinagar-Leh highway

Ganderbal, May 30: An 8-year-old boy from Rajasthan died while five others were injured after the SUV they were traveling in rolled down into a gorge near Zojila pass along the Srinagar-Leh Highway on Monday, officials said.
As per an official, the vehicle bearing registration number RJ 45CP3286 carrying a family from Jaipur Rajasthan rolled down into a gorge near Ranga mode Zojila.
In the incident, the minor boy was killed while five others received grievous injuries, the official said. The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known.
The injured were removed to PHC Sonamarg from where the seriously injured were referred to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment. More details into the incident are awaited.