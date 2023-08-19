Minor boy from Srinagar slips to death in Hajin canal

Hajin, Aug 19 (KNO): A 2-year-old boy slipped to death into a canal in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy identified as Uzair Fayaz (2) son of Fayaz Ahmad of Srinager was crossing a culvert and accidentally fell into the canal.
"His body was retrieved just 50 meters away from the place where he drowned," he said.
He said that he was taken to CHC Hajin where doctors declared him dead on arrival—(KNO)