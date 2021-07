Kupwara, July 15: A ten-year-old boy was injured on Thursday after an old grenade went off in Kanipora Kalaroose area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that two old grenades were found in the area one of which blasted after the minor identified as Zubair Ahmad Khan, a resident of Khan Mohalla Kalaroose touched it causing splinter injuries to him.

The boy was removed to a health facility where he is stable, the police officer added.