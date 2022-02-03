Minor boy killed in 'hit-and-run' accident in Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 3: An 8-year-old boy was killed in an alleged hit-and-run case in Maidanpora area of Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Azhar Khan, son of irshad Ahmad Khan of Batpora Hayhama who was presently at maternal uncle's home at Maidanpora Lolab was hit by an unknown vehicle and got seriously injured.
He was immediately rushed to SDH Sogam for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead on the arrival, sources said.
A police official told GNS that a case has been registered and investigation taken up.