Minor boy mauled to death by leopard in Rajwar Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 9: A minor boy was killed in a leopard attack in Rajwar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district o Sunday.
The wild animal attacked the boy at Golipora Rajwar this evening and took him towards a nearby jungle, news agency GNS reported.
Family and locals immediately launched searches and recovered the boy, Yasir Ahmad Jinder, 5, son of Bashir Ahmad Jinder, in severely injured condition.
Family and locals shifted him to NTPHC (New Type Public Health Centre) Behnipora, where the doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.