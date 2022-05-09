Minor dead, three hospitalised after consuming wild fruit in Ramban

BANIHAL, May 09: A minor boy died and three others fell ill after consuming a poisonous wild fruit in the Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
A police officer told Greater Kashmir that they received information from CHC Batote that four children had consumed some poisonous fruit in the nearby forest area on Sunday afternoon.
A police team rushed to Batote hospital and shifted three out of four to Jammu hospital, said in charge SHO police station Batote Rohit Sharma. “However, one of the boys, identified as Mohammad Shafiq (12), a resident of Rakhjarokh, died before reaching the hospital,” he said.
Three other kids, including a sister of the deceased, have been shifted to GMC Jammu where they are undergoing treatment.