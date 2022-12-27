Minor dies, two others receive injuries as vehicle skids off road in Shopian

Srinagar, Dec 27: A minor lost his life while two other members of his family were injured in a road accident in Zawoora area of Shopian district on Tuesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a vehicle skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge in Zawoora.
He said in the incident one child died on the spot, while two others were injured and they have been shifted to district hospital Shopian.
He identified the boy as Janu Shakeel son of Shakeel Ahmed of Shopian while injured were identified as Gulshana Bano wife of Ab Rashid and Nusrat Jan wife Riyaz Ahmed.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident.