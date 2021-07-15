Minor drowns in Jhelum in north Kashmir's Hajin

Srinagar, Jul 15: An 8-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in river Jhelum in Asham Zoonipora in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
News agency GNS reported that Sajad Shabir Shiekh son of Shabir Ahmad Shiekh, a resident of Zonipora drowned into the river Jhelum, soon after venturing into it to take a bath.
Those accompanying the boy raised an alarm, following which a rescue operation was launched jointly by SDRF, Police assisted by locals, to rescue the drowned minor.
No trace of the boy was found at the time this report was filed.
It is pertinent to mention here that an 80-year-old man died after slipping in river Jhelum, while performing ablution, in Hajin area earlier this morning.