Minor drowns in Jhelum in north Kashmir's Hajin

Srinagar, Jul 15: An 8-year-old boy drowned while taking bath in river Jhelum in Asham Zoonipora in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

News agency GNS reported that Sajad Shabir Shiekh son of Shabir Ahmad Shiekh, a resident of Zonipora drowned into the river Jhelum, soon after venturing into it to take a bath.

Those accompanying the boy raised an alarm, following which a rescue operation was launched jointly by SDRF, Police assisted by locals, to rescue the drowned minor.