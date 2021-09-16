Girl dead, five family members injured in mysterious blast in north Kashmir's Handwara

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the blast occurred in the house of Ghulam Mohammad Wani, killing his teenager daughter Shabnum Bano on the spot while five other members of the family were injured who were shifted to hospital.

The injured have been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Wani, 45, son of Abdul Razzaq Wani, Raja Begum, 38, wife of Ghulam Mohammed Wani, Razzaq's wife Janti Begum 70, Rifat, 17, daughter of Ghulam Mohammed Wani and Mukhti Begum, 34.



It is said that some members of the family are dealing with scrap and might have brought home the explosive with the trash.

A police officer told GNS that nature of the blast is being investigated adding “it seems there is no militancy-related angle to it.”