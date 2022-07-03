Minor girl dead, her father and grandfather injured as brick wall collapses in Shopian

Srinagar, Jul 3: A 6-year-old girl was killed while her father and grandfather sustained injuries after they came under a collapsing brick wall in Imam Sahib area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday afternoon.
Zainab Jabbar, her father Abdul Jabbar and her grandfather Ghulam Nabi Malla came under a falling brick wall in Manihal Chotipora of Imamsahib, news agency GNS reported while quoting an official.
The official said the minor girl died instantly and the two other male members with injuries were taken to a nearby health facility for treatment.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that cognizance of the incident has been taken.