Minor girl dies in Kupwara mishap

Kupwara, June 6: A five year-old girl died after falling into a well at Zangli area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kupwara Inspector Mohammad Rafiq told Greater Kashmir that the minor received serious injuries after falling into a nearby well. "The locals after hearing screams immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated her to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara. However doctors present there declared her as brought dead on arrival," he added.
She has been identified as Deeba Jan, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Khan, resident of Zangli Kupwara.
Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been set into motion.
Meanwhile, a 55 year old person was killed after he was hit by a vehicle at Drugmulla area of Kupwara.
The deceased was immediately shifted to SDH Kupwara but he succumbed to injuries.
He was later identified as Ali Mohammad Bhat, son of Khazir Mohammad resident of Vilgam Handwara.