Minor girl dies in Kupwara mishap

Station House Officer (SHO) Kupwara Inspector Mohammad Rafiq told Greater Kashmir that the minor received serious injuries after falling into a nearby well. "The locals after hearing screams immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated her to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara. However doctors present there declared her as brought dead on arrival," he added.

She has been identified as Deeba Jan, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Khan, resident of Zangli Kupwara.